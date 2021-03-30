Opinion/Letter: Paid sick leave should be expanded further

As paid sick leave legislation chugs forward, too many vulnerable workers are left at the station.

Home health workers are provided paid sick leave through bill House Bill 2137, but not the estimated 81% of workers in food service and related jobs, according to national figures from 2014, or the 66% of cleaning and maintenance workers who do not have paid sick leave.

These are workers who often cannot afford to stay home when sick, or quarantine after possible exposure. For their sake, and for everyone’s benefit, they and all Virginia workers should have access to paid sick leave. COVID-19 has plainly shown we are in this together and can leave no one behind.

Stew Pollock

Albemarle County

Information links: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/virginia-health-care-workers-sick-leave/2021/02/26/8f4e3cf6-7852-11eb-948d-19472e683521_story.html https://www.jstor.org/stable/resrep27243?seq=13#metadata_info_tab_contents (Page 13: in the table on worker occupations, subtract those who have paid sick leave from 100% in order to determine those who do not have paid leave)