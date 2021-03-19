Opinion/Letter: Packing the court may be a looming concern

The presidency and Congress now are controlled by the Democratic Party.

During the first week of the new administration, President Biden launched a six-month commission to study Supreme Court reform. If the commission follows through with Democratic threats made after Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as Supreme Court justice, we are in for “packing the court” and perhaps other adjustments to ensure a liberal weighting of the court.

With the court realigned along the same party lines, a Democratic Congress can make laws that a Democratic president will not veto, and that then will be interpreted and upheld by a Democratic court.

In this scenario, the wisely designed checking and balancing of the tripartite system is disabled, leaving the current administration free to impose its will, even to rewriting the Constitution — or discarding it if desired — to suppress further the freedoms granted us therein.

What’s to stop members of the administration from doing so? Not decency, I wager.