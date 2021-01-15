Opinion/Letter: Overdevelopment puts Albemarle at risk

The remarkable and historic events of this year and last have naturally preoccupied us.

But we have critical issues right here at home that have the potential not only to harm the way we live, but to forever change the character of the place we call home.

We are at an inflection point of creeping overdevelopment, as exemplified by two massive developments on U.S. 29 North.

Brookhill is bringing up to 1,500 housing units, plus retail and more. And North Pointe has clear-cut a huge swath of acreage for what will become nearly a thousand new homes, plus other (mixed) uses.

Wow. This might mean 2,000 or more cars on the road, maybe a thousand new students in the schools (no one knows the exact numbers). Where are we going to put them all; how are we going to manage all this; what will it do for the quality of life around here?

Albemarle High School is over capacity, and several local elementary and secondary schools are, too.