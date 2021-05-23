Opinion/Letter: Over-mowed lawns rob grass of its health

I realize the recent gas shortage made life quite difficult for those who need to commute daily, but for me, and for the environment, it was a godsend.

The mowers in my area have been silenced, providing me with respite from the incessant droning of these machines that have robbed me of the peaceful sounds of nature I so love and expect to hear in the countryside.

I’ve lived in this rural area for over 35 years, but for the past several years, I might as well have been living in suburbia. It’s not that there’s a lot more lawn to be cut than in the past; it’s rather that people have become obsessed with keeping grass overly short, which demands cutting it more often.

This compulsion to maintain an aesthetic that is harmful to the grass itself as well as to the environment in numerous ways, and is disturbing to neighbors with its noise pollution, strikes me as a form of societal sickness. It’s a case of monkey see, monkey do; people tend to follow what everyone else is doing lest they be ostracized for being different. But let’s look at what all this mowing does to our world.