Opinion/Letter: Over-mowed lawns rob grass of its health

I realize the recent gas shortage made life quite difficult for those who need to commute daily, but for me, and for the environment, it was a godsend.
The mowers in my area have been silenced, providing me with respite from the incessant droning of these machines that have robbed me of the peaceful sounds of nature I so love and expect to hear in the countryside.
I’ve lived in this rural area for over 35 years, but for the past several years, I might as well have been living in suburbia. It’s not that there’s a lot more lawn to be cut than in the past; it’s rather that people have become obsessed with keeping grass overly short, which demands cutting it more often.
This compulsion to maintain an aesthetic that is harmful to the grass itself as well as to the environment in numerous ways, and is disturbing to neighbors with its noise pollution, strikes me as a form of societal sickness. It’s a case of monkey see, monkey do; people tend to follow what everyone else is doing lest they be ostracized for being different. But let’s look at what all this mowing does to our world.
Small engines are polluters of the air we, and other organisms, breathe. If the pollution is not taken into lungs, it travels in the air until it falls into our waterways, harming wildlife and people using these water resources.
Grass benefits by growing taller instead of being kept barely above ground level. The longer blades of grass allow roots to grow deeper, and they shade the ground, both of which actions help to preserve moisture to keep the grass green and healthy. In times of drought — a situation we seem to be entering — you’ll notice that overly short grass turns brown while fields of tall grass retain a lovely green that imparts a sense of coolness.
And perhaps most importantly of all, the much-too-frequent mowing prevents wildflowers from blooming and thus feeding our pollinators (bees, butterflies, and many others). Compounding the harm is that folks are now cutting areas normally mowed by the Virginia Department of Transportation only twice a year. Is it any wonder that our pollinators are disappearing when there are no flowers to feed them?
Instead of an overly manicured world, recognize the beauty and value of our natural one!
Marlene A. Condon
Albemarle County