Opinion/Letter: Our national quest for freedom persists

You have to be proud of this country and this city of Charlottesville — it should give you hope. We listen to those disenfranchised and marginalized. Not all men (and women) were deemed equal in 1776, but the words penned by our founders promised they would be. Words call power to account.

Our mistakes, some of them egregious, have tended to self-correct because of those ennobling founding documents — words deeply embedded in our national consciousness. Free men died in our Civil War to free those enslaved, and, more recently, those empowered have walked arm-in-arm with those disempowered to tear down unfair laws and potentially offensive statues. This does not happen in other countries.

Everyone in this great country should understand America’s history as a profound and complicated love story. It’s similar to one’s love for one’s spouse. You know the worst while encouraging the best and working toward the better.