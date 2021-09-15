Opinion/Letter: Other approaches could address housing needs

The Sept 7 Daily Progress carried a front-page story about the controversy over Charlottesville’s Future Land Use Map between those who want more affordable city housing and those wishing to maintain the characters of their neighborhoods (“Land use map still drawing criticism”).

Whatever abuses in “historically exclusionary” zoning happened in the past, current homeowners didn’t commit them. We picked single-family neighborhoods as the best fit for our housing goals. Yet the city is trying to unilaterally cancel our choice.

By the way, a survey shows that as of 2013, 80% of Americans preferred single-family housing.

I have yet to see any logical action plan as to how building apartments in single-family neighborhoods will add affordable housing, because where is the funding stream to support subsidies for these renters?

And why won’t Charlottesville work cooperatively with Albemarle County and the University of Virginia? Given our landlocked status and the urban ring around us in the county, why not push first for more and better coordination?