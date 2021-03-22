Opinion/Letter: Opposing recognition of police was bad choice

The House of Representatives passed a resolution on March 17 to award Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol police officers and other police who protected the U.S. Capitol and members of Congress and their staffs from the Jan. 6 assault by a destructive and violent mob.

The resolution passed by a margin of 413 to 12, the only surprise being that there would be 12 members of Congress who would vote against the resolution after what we all saw happened there on Jan. 6.

Sad to say that Rep. Bob Good was among the 12 who voted “no.” He joined with Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and others in opposition for reasons that the most citizens would find ridiculous.

In a tweet, Good said the resolution was “politically convenient” for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He also said he supports Rep. Gohmert’s “pro-police bill.” Really? Funny way of showing support for the police by voting against recognizing the police who put their lives on the line on Jan. 6.

Regardless of their political affiliation, I suspect that the vast majority of Rep. Good’s constituents find his “no” vote shameful. Apparently, he knows no shame.

Rep. Good? Not so much.