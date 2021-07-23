Opinion/Letter: Opportunities lost to discover Sacagawea

Several years ago, my grandson and I were standing across the street from the statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacagawea, in downtown Charlottesville.

“Who is that woman with those men?” he asked.

This afforded me an opportunity to explain the indispensable role that Sacagawea played in the Lewis and Clark Expedition. I told him that without her knowledge of the land and the tribes encountered, and her tracking, path-finding skills, the expedition would not have succeeded in opening up the Northwest.

His response: “Wow, she was really something.”

Sadly, as the result of the uninformed, ill-advised decision by the Charlottesville City Council to remove this statue, apparently deeming it “demeaning” to Sacagawea and, by association, all Native Americans, no more conversations of this nature will occur.