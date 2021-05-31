Opinion/Letter: Online purchasing can lead to problems

With the fear of contracting the coronavirus, many people are making most of their purchases online and picking them up at the stores in order to minimize exposure to people who may be infected. Ideally, this is the best way to protect themselves.

However, it has been my experience with a few of the businesses in town that some items I have purchased online either are not available at the stores — even though their websites reflect that they are — or are items that have been returned as defective. So, I advise people to call the stores to verify that the items they're looking for are in stock and unopened.