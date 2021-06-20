Opinion/Letter: On what basis do we decide who is 'gifted'?

On what basis do we decide who is ‘gifted’?
Re: “86% in grades 3-11 ID’d as gifted,” The Daily Progress, June 14 online, June 15 in print:
Beverly Clayton, the gifted coordinator for Charlottesville schools, described “an inclusive … process” for identifying gifted students under a new initiative.
From the numbers alone, it looks as if each ethnic group — white, Black or Hispanic — was fairly represented. (These designations also have become political.)
I wonder if the original concept of “gifted” education started because parents lobbied for their sons or daughters to receive such a designation. I’m pretty sure the teachers didn’t dream it up.
I object to the designation “gifted” itself. It serves no purpose for the kids, who know they are able in ways that other students may not be — for example, that some parents can afford to give them piano lessons and other parents cannot.
Maybe the effort should go toward providing all students, whatever group they come from, with the opportunity to take piano and learn to read music and play songs.
Given a community like ours, I would bet the volunteer teaching of piano could be arranged for those who want it. And even for those who do not yet know they want it.
When I was raising my sons, a kindergarten teacher mentioned that my son needed to improve his manual dexterity. So by second grade, he started taking piano lessons and he never stopped. He now teaches piano and knows what the students need from his own experience and training.
My other son was thought to have anger management issues, as he couldn’t control his dislike for what he perceived as unfair treatment by the teacher. (He also may be one of the few third-graders in Arlington to get a technical from a hapless volunteer referee.) That son is now a captain in the Marine Corps.
When we give all kids a trophy, we degrade not just the trophy but each individual kid’s effort. Why try if we’re all going to get a trophy?
As a former high school and college teacher, my job was to teach each kid just like everyone else and expect him to contribute to the class like everyone else. If I perpetuate special treatment for any kid, I am playing God with the student.
I think teachers have a hard enough job.
Elizabeth J. Peak
Albemarle County