Opinion/Letter: On what basis do we decide who is 'gifted'?

On what basis do we decide who is ‘gifted’?

Re: “86% in grades 3-11 ID’d as gifted,” The Daily Progress, June 14 online, June 15 in print:

Beverly Clayton, the gifted coordinator for Charlottesville schools, described “an inclusive … process” for identifying gifted students under a new initiative.

From the numbers alone, it looks as if each ethnic group — white, Black or Hispanic — was fairly represented. (These designations also have become political.)

I wonder if the original concept of “gifted” education started because parents lobbied for their sons or daughters to receive such a designation. I’m pretty sure the teachers didn’t dream it up.

I object to the designation “gifted” itself. It serves no purpose for the kids, who know they are able in ways that other students may not be — for example, that some parents can afford to give them piano lessons and other parents cannot.

Maybe the effort should go toward providing all students, whatever group they come from, with the opportunity to take piano and learn to read music and play songs.