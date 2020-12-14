Opinion/Letter: On COVID, Good discourages sensible protections

Good discourages sensible protections

At a Dec. 5 rally in Campbell County opposing Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders on COVID-19, Congressman-elect Bob Good said, “We are here to demand our First Amendment rights: our First Amendment rights to assemble, our First Amendment rights to worship, our rights to be a free people.”

Good says wearing a face mask is a personal option. He was photographed not wearing a mask at the event and was busy shaking hands.

Does Congressman-elect Good think it violates the Constitution to have speed limits on highways — or require that people drive on the right side of the road and stop at red lights?

Does he think it is an attack on freedom to have the health department routinely inspect restaurants and food processing plants to make sure our food is not full of rat droppings and other toxins?

Does he think it is a violation of the Constitution to forbid farmers from spreading municipal sewage in their fields to run into our rivers and our drinking water supplies?

We adjust our behavior every day in ways that are known to protect public health. Wearing masks and social distancing are no different.