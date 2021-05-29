Opinion/Letter: On business woes, school names, more

Some comments on The Daily Progress May 24 edition:

■ Re: “An exodus for fifth-graders?”:

If Mountain View Elementary School (formerly Cale) had put as much emphasis on overcrowding as it did on politically correct name corrections, maybe panic mode wouldn’t be setting in now that overcrowding is forcing officials to think about moving students to Walton Middle School.

A better name apparently would have been Rear View Elementary School.

■ Re: “Pandemic oddity: Businesses can’t find workers”:

Hint to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond economist quoted in the story: “Businesses can’t find workers” if unemployment benefits exceed a normal paycheck.

■ Re: “Gas prices” in the Page A4 Digest: “The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago”: And that's Uncle Joe; he's a-movin' kind of slow … in the mental function. But look at another benefit of the Green Raw Deal: “EV tax credits benefit the wealthy,” according to opinion columnist George Will.