Opinion/Letter: Offer city statues for preservation

The decision to move Charlottesville’s statues in the first place was the wrong one, in my opinion. We could have added to the parks where they stand and told the whole history of our city. We could have used this opportunity to be a model for the rest of the state on how to handle this issue.

Instead, the City Council at the time bowed to the pressure of the mob. Not the violent mob that came to town in the summer of 2017, but the unruly mob that was coming to council meetings at around the time.

I hope this council won't do the same.

The effort to remove these statues has cost three lives and numerous injuries. So I ask: Was it worth it? Three lives lost for what?

But here we are. The court has ruled that the statues can be moved.

There are several options being talked about: Melt them down. I hope this gets no serious thought. Sell them. Who would the city sell them to? The highest bidder, no matter what the new owner would do with them?