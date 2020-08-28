Opinion/Letter: NOT USED Motive for Anthony pardon?

 Skip to main content
Recently, in an apparent attempt to attract female voters, President Trump generously offered to pardon Susan B. Anthony for her conviction and $100 fine for voting in 1872 when women did not have the right to vote.

Does this mean that President Trump is condoning fraudulent voting?

Bill Speiden

Orange County{&lettersname}

Information link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-pardon-susan-b-anthony/

