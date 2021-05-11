 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: No global warming at this residence
Opinion/Letter: No global warming at this residence

On May 9, I had to start a fire in the wood stove to keep decently warm — or activate the propane auxiliary heater or expend funds on electric power.

The latest I’ve ever done that, to date, was on May 3 about 10 years ago. So where the Sam Hill is all this “global warming”?

Al Cuppett

Madison County

