Opinion/Letter: No global warming at this residence
- Letter to the Editor
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Planned removal of statues in Charlottesville speaks of censorship, hubris and hatred of chilling proportions.
Police killings of Black and brown citizens seem to have escalated.
Why are assault weapons still available to the average person on the street?
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021 would put a price on carbon and return these revenues to the American people.
On March 18, Gov. Ralph Northam signed new criteria for the Virginia Child Care Subsidy Program based on increased family needs since the inception of COVID-19.
Voters in Charlottesville have an opportunity to renominate Joe Platania, the most qualified person for commonwealth’s attorney.
Charlottesville and Albemarle American Legion Post 74 recommends the establishment of a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Charlottesville High School.
On April 28, GOP senators grilled Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, an African American woman, who has been nominated to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The lack of choices in candidates for November’s three Albemarle County Board of Supervisors contests is terribly disappointing.
There is no proof that fear of punishment is a deterrent to crime.