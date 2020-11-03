Opinion/Letter: No doubt about it: Oil is a major pollutant

No doubt about it: Oil is a major pollutant

I read with dismay Cal Thomas’s Oct. 28 column “Oil and America’s energy future” (The Daily Progress). Thomas implied that oil is not a “major pollutant” by referring to Joe Biden making that “claim.”

A claim can be true or false. However, that oil is a major pollutant is not seriously disputed. I doubt Thomas would want to drink water from his tap contaminated with oil or sit behind any gas-burning vehicle’s exhaust pipe, breathing in its fumes for even 15 seconds.

A report published on the same day by medical professionals found that “92 deaths, 2,600 cases of exacerbated asthma, and 220 cases of new onset childhood asthma are attributable to Virginia-specific transportation emissions annually, resulting in a health burden valued at $750 million per year,” according to a press release from Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action.

So, yes, oil is a major pollutant — it is a fact and not a claim.

Fine with me if Thomas wants to drink contaminated water and/or breathe the exhaust from his car. But I’d prefer that my children and the children of this community don’t.

Chris Meyer

Charlottesville

Chris Meyer is executive director of the Local Energy Alliance Program. Information link: https://cee8204b-70a4-447f-9567-a8b385f8bd93.filesusr.com/ugd/b42d13_16d1da1c63e84d328db4239aea371617.pdf, page 12