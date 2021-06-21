Opinion/Letter: New statue should recognize war's grief

Charlottesville indeed is now defined by Aug. 12, 2017, and by the city’s Civil War legacy.

That said, I offer a proposal.

First, having been fortunate in childhood to befriend a legendary sculptor, I can venture to say that sculptors are against destroying statues. In spite of all, our pair of statues are major art. So if an offer is made to take them, it should be pursued.

Otherwise, building on the recent proposal in this forum to create a statue that connects (“A 'statue' that connects rather than divides,” The Daily Progress, June 8), I suggest this:

If we’re spending large amounts of money to get rid of the statues, we can spend as much — surely with ample private support — to commission a statue to represent the shared grief over the Civil War.

While the grief of slavery is known, what isn't well recognized is the grief of the war’s survivors.