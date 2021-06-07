Opinion/Letter: Need to remove statues is clearer than ever

When I served on the Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials, and Public Spaces in 2016, I joined the majority in thinking that the Lee and Jackson statues could be relocated in a less public space and/or transformed dramatically in some way.

We were wrong.

Those statues always served as iconic markers of white supremacy. Since then, they have gained added meanings as rallying spaces for neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members, and others who are threatened by an America that values historical truths, that supports religious freedoms, that welcomes immigrants, and that seeks equality for all.

The statues not only need to be removed; they and the spaces they once inhabited must be transformed in ways that make clear that they will never again be used as weapons for white supremacy.

E. Franklin Dukes

Albemarle County