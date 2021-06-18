Opinion/Letter: Necessary change is tough, but worth it

Resurrection, transformation, and other cycles of change are evident all around us. Cicadas are emerging after spending 17 years underground, social gatherings are resuming, and it looks as if some of Charlottesville’s idols to white supremacy will be removed.
So many things about our common life and the natural world appear to be moving forward, and it feels as if there are an ever increasing number of days that have offered signs of life, hope, and progress.
As I reflect on these changes, though, the Holy Spirit reminded me that there are crucial components of resurrection and transformation that can be unpleasant. Resurrection occurs only after a death, transformation comes through deconstruction; and these alterations to our physical, social, and cultural landscapes can be confusing and difficult. For as much as we desire to experience progress and bring about something new and good — we must also consider all that will be lost, all that must die, and all that will need to be disassembled or broken down.
There are some people, though, who will try to avoid these hardships and strive for the middle ground. Some who think that there is a great, centrist position that will appease the majority, and we see them engage in fantastic feats of mental gymnastics to promote measured approaches that avoid these difficult truths.
I weep for them. With one hand they hold on to what was, never able to fully embrace what might be, and end up living a half-life. They are unwilling to be transformed, uneager to change, and unable to be made anew.
There are better things waiting for us — I know it. But we will never experience them if we are unwilling to bury our past patterns of selfishness, oppression, greed, and injustice.
It’s time for white supremacy, along with all of its symbols and systems, to die. Statues will need to be deconstructed, police departments will need to be defunded, reparations will need to be made, and white people will need to take several seats (I’ll sit with you). It will not be easy — but it will be worth it.
The Rev. Phil Woodson
Albemarle County