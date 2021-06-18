Opinion/Letter: Necessary change is tough, but worth it

Resurrection, transformation, and other cycles of change are evident all around us. Cicadas are emerging after spending 17 years underground, social gatherings are resuming, and it looks as if some of Charlottesville’s idols to white supremacy will be removed.

So many things about our common life and the natural world appear to be moving forward, and it feels as if there are an ever increasing number of days that have offered signs of life, hope, and progress.

As I reflect on these changes, though, the Holy Spirit reminded me that there are crucial components of resurrection and transformation that can be unpleasant. Resurrection occurs only after a death, transformation comes through deconstruction; and these alterations to our physical, social, and cultural landscapes can be confusing and difficult. For as much as we desire to experience progress and bring about something new and good — we must also consider all that will be lost, all that must die, and all that will need to be disassembled or broken down.