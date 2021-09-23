Opinion/Letter: Nation needs to strengthen responses to climate crisis

A study was published in the Lancet on Sept. 7 titled “Young People's Voices on Climate Anxiety, Government Betrayal and Moral Injury: A Global Phenomenon.” The article confirms what we have all suspected: Inaction on the climate crisis is having a significant impact on our children.

“Over 45% said their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning, and many reported a high number of negative thoughts about climate change. Respondents rated the governmental response to climate change negatively and reported greater feelings of betrayal than of reassurance,” the report summary said.

One approach to dealing with climate change favored by over 3,600 Economists is to enact a carbon fee and dividend program. This imposes a fee on the sale of fossil fuels and then distributes the revenue from the fee back to consumers. A range of carbon-reduction proposals also is included in the federal infrastructure bill.

It’s past time for decisive and significant action on the climate crisis. What is being done is woefully inadequate. Please write to President Biden and your senators to ask that a carbon fee be included in the reconciliation package and that climate proposals in the bill be fully funded.