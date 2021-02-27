Opinion/Letter: Nation must eliminate temptation to more war

The Bloomberg editorial “The White House shouldn’t get a blank check to wage war” rightfully points an accusatory finger at laws in existence that, when misused, have led to some of the US’s horrific “forever wars.” Toward the top of that list sits the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force.

Simply stated, the 2002 AUMF’s mission was declared accomplished in 2011. It has no legitimate governance over ongoing military operations. So until removed, it will only tempt every seated president to misinterpret it to justify new war.

Unsurprisingly, bipartisan support for 2002 AUMF repeal is plentiful — and growing. On his first full day in office, President Biden received a letter from five Democratic House committee leaders, arguing that his stated goal of ending the endless wars necessitated it.

Rep. Barbara Lee has introduced a repeal bill (HR 256) with an expanding list of signatories from both parties.