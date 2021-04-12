Opinion/Letter: Move war statues to nearby museum site

If it is inevitable for the Lee and Jackson monuments to be moved out of Charlottesville, I think the perfect landing spot would be Gordonsville. It would be away from the Charlottesville and Albemarle area, but still close enough for the residents who hold these statues dear to be able to view them.

Gordonsville has a rich Civil War history, including a museum already in place. It would be a brave move on their part, but one that would eventually be economically beneficial. The cancel culture that is going on in this country will eventually be exposed for the division it has caused.

I'm sure there are enough like-minded individuals in the community to get together and cover the costs. Sounds like a plan, which is more than I've heard from the powers that be.

David Rhodes

Albemarle County