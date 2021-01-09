Opinion/Letter: Most in D.C. lawfully exercised right to protest

I was honored to participate in the D.C. protests on Jan. 6. For me personally, it had little to do with President Trump. Instead, it had everything to do with election integrity.

My dad stormed a Normandy Beach on D-Day to insure my right to protest. Thousands of Americans have sacrificed their lives that I might protest.

As an effort to preserve the integrity of our Republic, my protest of this election will continue as long as I have breath.

I did nothing wrong on Jan. 6, and thousands of others who peacefully demonstrated with me did nothing wrong. Because of shameful, unlawful acts of some on that day, a number of congressional legislators caved who had promised to constitutionally stand for election integrity.

I will forever be thankful and politically supportive of the brave legislators who stood firm for election integrity and will never support in any way those who did not.

Deloris B. Linam

Greene County