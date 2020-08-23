 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: More taxes would hurt us
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: More taxes would hurt us

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The author of "State tax policy to prepare for stronger recovery," The Daily Progress, Aug. 16 seems to be using the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse for permanently raising state taxes on individuals, business, and estates: Some Virginians need help due to the pandemic and government should help them access some of the federal trillions that have been appropriated.

Don't fall for it. The recovery will happen when the pandemic ends. Increased taxation will only slow recovery.

Thomas Leinbach

Albemarle County

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Good does voters a disservice

Unfortunately, what we’re being faced with right now is the opposite of what we need. I am talking about Bob Good’s refusal to debate Dr. Cameron Webb as they seek election to Congress from Virginia's 5th District.

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Good dodges debate

Republican candidate for Congress Bob Good’s recent decision not to debate his Democratic opponent, Dr. Cameron Webb, is infuriating but also predictable.

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Virus response loses respect

It was sad to read the story marking our latest COVID milestone (“U.S. tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 10). It noted that Italy, formerly Europe’s ground zero for the virus, has now become an exemplar for how to handle the pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert