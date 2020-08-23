Opinion/Letter: More taxes would hurt us

The author of "State tax policy to prepare for stronger recovery," The Daily Progress, Aug. 16 seems to be using the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse for permanently raising state taxes on individuals, business, and estates: Some Virginians need help due to the pandemic and government should help them access some of the federal trillions that have been appropriated.
Don't fall for it. The recovery will happen when the pandemic ends. Increased taxation will only slow recovery.
Thomas Leinbach
Albemarle County
