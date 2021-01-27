Opinion/Letter: More federal help needed to face COVID

With President Joe Biden's inauguration behind us, Americans everywhere can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The chaos of the past several months is over, and we can once again focus on the real issues facing our communities.

There can be no doubt that the bipartisan COVID bill passed at the end of last year has had an immense impact on preventing millions of Americans from irreversibly slipping into crippling poverty. According to Columbia University researchers, the December relief bill has decreased the projected poverty rate for 2021 from 13.6% to 12.6%.

However, it's equally true that Congress implemented last year's measures only after months of inaction, with the implicit assumption that lawmakers would pass a more robust stimulus package after the presidential transition of power was complete.

Fortunately, President Biden's administration has put together a comprehensive relief proposal that includes an extension of unemployment insurance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits until the end of 2021, a one-time payment of $1,400, and a fully refundable Child Tax Credit valued at over $3,000.