Opinion/Letter: Moderator Wallace shares debate blame

Poor Chris Wallace. He has succumbed to the political blame game regarding the first presidential debate. He was to blame for what happened and allowing it to go on for 90 minutes.
As he pointed out several times, he was the moderator. Being so, and after the second time saying this, he should have just gathered his notes and questions, gotten up from his chair, announced that “this debate is over, and walked out.
End of debate!
Susan Grenert
Louisa County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!