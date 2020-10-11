 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Moderator Wallace shares debate blame
Poor Chris Wallace. He has succumbed to the political blame game regarding the first presidential debate. He was to blame for what happened and allowing it to go on for 90 minutes.

As he pointed out several times, he was the moderator. Being so, and after the second time saying this, he should have just gathered his notes and questions, gotten up from his chair, announced that “this debate is over, and walked out.

End of debate!

Susan Grenert

Louisa County

