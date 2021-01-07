Opinion/Letter: Mob, its supporters trash American values

I think I get it. In high school, when my team didn't win, I'd get mad and look for a fight with someone from the opposing school. And when I was a child and didn't get what I wanted, I would kick and scream and throw and break things.

So I guess that the mob that crashed the Capitol was acting like I did when I was a child.

But I don't ever want to see or hear anyone involved in that insurrection or anyone who cheered the insurrectionists on or took delight in their actions chant "USA! USA!" or sing "God bless America” or the national anthem after the desecration of the building at the very heart of this country.

Donald Trump is not blameless, but anyone who listens to his lies and then takes it upon himself to act out like that is not only a fool but isn't fit to call himself an American.

Conrad R. DeHaven

Charlottesville