Opinion/Letter: Mob invasion insults true American patriots

Peaceful protests are a protected right under our Constitution, but the attack on our nation’s legislature can never be condoned and those involved must be prosecuted.

And, we all should step back and remember the United Flight 93 crew and passengers who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and who gave their lives to prevent hijackers from crashing their plane into our Capitol that day.

The fact that Americans citizens desecrated the home of our democracy in our Republic is disgraceful and is an insult to every American citizen, and especially to the Flight 93 victims and their families, as well as to our men and women in military service, law enforcement and first responders.

Richard Mercier

Albemarle County