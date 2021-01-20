 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: MLK's exhortations at UVa still ring true
Opinion/Letter: MLK's exhortations at UVa still ring true

On March 25, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Charlottesville. He delivered a speech at the University of Virginia's Cabell Hall to an audience of about 800.

Although the audience included both Black and white members, Dr. King had a very clear message for the white Americans in attendance: “Noncooperation with evil is as much a moral obligation as is cooperation with good,” he said.

Dr. King went on to implore white Americans to speak out about the injustices they saw around them every day. If they failed to do so then, “history will have to record that the greatest failure of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people,” he said, using a phrase that also appeared later in the year during an address in Montgomery, Alabama.

This is a message that still resonates powerfully today and something that white Americans should continue to reflect on.

Pete Bonds

Greene County

Information links:

https://search.lib.virginia.edu/sources/journals/items/uva-lib:2669948, page 13

http://mlkcommission.dls.virginia.gov/meetings/2016/MLK%20at%20UVA%201963.pdf

https://kinginstitute.stanford.edu/king-papers/documents/address-fourth-annual-institute-nonviolence-and-social-change-bethel-baptist-0

