Opinion/Letter: MLK's exhortations at UVa still ring true

Although the audience included both Black and white members, Dr. King had a very clear message for the white Americans in attendance: “Noncooperation with evil is as much a moral obligation as is cooperation with good,” he said.

Dr. King went on to implore white Americans to speak out about the injustices they saw around them every day. If they failed to do so then, “history will have to record that the greatest failure of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people,” he said, using a phrase that also appeared later in the year during an address in Montgomery, Alabama.