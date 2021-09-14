Opinion/Letter: Military can indeed be way out of poverty

In reference to: “The military wasn’t a way out of poverty for me” (The Daily Progress Commentary section, Aug. 8):

I cannot argue author T.J. Thompson’s experience. But I stand tall and proud to say that the military was a life enhancement for me. I, too, was born and reared devoid of wealth, in Central Virginia. The military offered me a red carpet.

Military and poverty are not a hand-in-glove situation. Military members come from all walks of life, and some remain; some don’t. No doubt, Mr. Thompson had significant advantages over me even only considering dates of enlistment.

When I enlisted, the Navy was unashamedly a white male bastion with a reputation for pigeonholing racial monitories. I said no to that, and subsequently became a Navy cryptologist (a limited selection field). I still have lifelong friends from that time who would climb mountains for me, and I would reciprocate.

By now, dear readers, you have gleaned the fact I ID as Black, not African American.