Opinion/Letter: Middleditch contributed tremendously to democracy

It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of a man who was truly a tremendous voice for democracy in Virginia.

Leigh Middleditch — a founding member of the Sorensen Institute, Miller Center and OneVirginia2021 to end gerrymandering — was a powerful voice to lose.

I have been a student of and participant in all of these flagship Virginia programs in civic awareness and leadership, thanks to Leigh.

What we have learned from tremendous lives like his is that democracy is not a spectator sport and we all have civic responsibilities that go beyond a protest or a singular vote.

Keeping with a lifetime of learning values, there is never enough time to learn all we need to know.

Leigh made access easier to listen to the other side and to share our growing conversation by bringing a wealth of knowledge through the programs he created. He was indispensable for democratic values.

Angela Lynn

Albemarle County