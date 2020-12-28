Opinion/Letter: Mentally ill woman should be pardoned

Sixteen years ago, Lisa Montgomery committed a monstrous murder, afterwards removing a still-living fetus from the womb of her victim, which she then introduced to her husband as her own biological child. If that sounds sick to you, it’s because it is. And that’s the whole point.

The crime was orchestrated by a brain warped by years of childhood physical, emotional, and sexual abuse that caused horrible mental illness punctuated by psychotic episodes where experience is divorced from reality.

According to an ACLU suit on her behalf, Ms. Montgomery’s stepfather began raping her when she was 11 years old, an arrangement later supported by her mother. When she needed extra money to cover household bills, her mother would prostitute Lisa.

Her alcoholic mother’s disciplinary toolbox included whippings, beatings and forcing her into a cold shower.

From the time she was an embryo, Ms. Montgomery’s neurological system was under attack. As a result of her mother’s drinking while pregnant, she was born with brain damage. During the sexual abuse she later endured, she would mentally dissociate, possibly the seed for her more long-term detachment from reality.