Opinion/Letter: Mental health group needs citizens on board

State Sen. Creigh Deeds, whose district includes part of Albemarle County and all of Nelson County and the City of Charlottesville, has sponsored legislation seeking a permanent behavioral health commission, but with no public representation. (As of this writing, the legislation has passed the General Assembly and is awaiting the governor’s action.)

Sen. Deeds chairs the statewide joint subcommittee to study mental health. He has sponsored legislation to create a permanent mental health commission made up of legislators, but with no citizen stakeholders, if Gov. Ralph Northam does not take action by vetoing the bill.

The lack of citizen representation is unacceptable.

Those who have not experienced it can’t understand what it is like to be locked into a facility. If they haven’t been physically forced to take it, they can’t understand why someone might refuse a medication.

The legislators creating policy for behavioral health, including commitment to mental health facilities, likely have not experienced it. Excluding the voices of lived experience, especially those of people who face challenges participating in the democratic process, will hurt Virginians.

Jennifer Spangler

Chesterfield County