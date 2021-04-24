Opinion/Letter: Medical, veterinary staff serve us well

We need to be reminded how fortunate we are to live in a community that has such an outstanding choice of hospitals, doctors and other medical personnel.

I have had the opportunity to experience the first-class service at the University of Virginia hospital, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Hospice of the Piedmont. All gave unparalleled treatment, which is shared by all of their employees.

We should all realize how lucky we are to have such excellent medical organizations to take care of us.

I can’t forget another group, the one that takes care of our pets — the the staff at the veterinary clinics. They are the best!

The next time you talk to your doctor, nurse or other medical staff, thank them for the great job they do!

Jim Millner

Albemarle County