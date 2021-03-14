Opinion/Letter: Medical mail delivery still defies reason

I, like many other disabled veterans, get my medicines from the Hunter Holmes Mcguire Veterans Administration hospital on Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond.

So can someone please explain to me why meds shipped on Feb. 28 with a post office tracking number did not arrive at my home until March 1?

The Postal Service must be striking back for all the negative letters I have written about its mail delivery. But, good Lord, gimme a break! Thirteen days to go 80 miles. I coulda driven my wheelchair there and back and stopped for a Starbucks along the way.

Remember the controversy over Donald Trump’s appointed post master general discarding equipment that was used for sorting and processing your mail? Some people believed it was a scheme to slow mail-in ballots so Trump could get re-elected. He still lost.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County