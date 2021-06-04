Opinion/Letter: McClellan is the real leader for Virginia

On June 8, Democratic primary day, all Virginia voters can have a say in who will be the next governor.

On the Republican side, we have a nominee who is a multimillionaire and who, in my opinion, sounds like he’s willing to buy the governorship with his money.

On the Democratic side, we have candidates for the nomination that include a prior governor, and a former delegate who resigned her position mid-term to run for governor; and we have Jennifer McClellan, a real leader who has been a driving force behind the Clean Energy bill that passed last year. This year she also was the leader for Virginia Voting Rights Act, which she says is the first in the South.

McClellan has been there for Virginians.

I, for one, don’t want to turn back the clock. I urge everyone to vote for Jennifer McClellan, a true voice for all Virginians and the future of the commonwealth.

William B. Harvey

Albemarle County