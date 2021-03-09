Opinion/Letter: McClellan has right qualities for governor

While we continue to celebrate the election of Joe Biden as president, we in Virginia have another important election this year.

We have an opportunity to nominate and elect state Sen. Jennifer McClellan as our next governor. I have known Jenn for over 25 years and can attest that she is intelligent, a hard worker, compassionate, and interested in making life better for everyone in the commonwealth.

During this past General Assembly session, she has proved this with a number of bills that she sponsored. These include, but aren’t limited to, a voters’ rights bill prohibiting discrimination in voting, protection for domestic workers and legislation establishing paid family leave.

I urge you to find out more about Jenn from her website because I believe that when you do, you will join me in supporting her quest to be governor. Thanks in advance for your consideration.

William B. Harvey

Albemarle County