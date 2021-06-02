 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: McClellan has best experience, platform to be our next governor
Soon, the Democratic voters of Virginia will choose the candidate that they think is the best choice as their nominee for governor.

I believe that the best candidate is state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan.

McClellan hopes to help the commonwealth if she is elected as governor. She has been a legislator for around 14 years. She has experience as a senator and as a delegate for Virginia. So, she understands how the government works. She has an understanding of issues.

McClellan believes in a better future for everyone in Virginia.

She successfully sponsored a bill creating the Virginia Health Benefits Exchange, as well as a bill on water quality and natural gas pipelines.

Sen. McClellan was named a Legislator of the Year on March 23 by the Virginia Education Association, which is a great achievement. The VEA stated that she “truly stepped up for Virginia’s public schools,” and that she sponsored a bill aimed at helping public schools.

If McClellan becomes governor of Virginia, she will be the first female governor of Virginia. This would be a pivotal moment in Virginia’s history.

I hope that you research more about Sen. Jennifer McClellan, and consider supporting her in the race to be governor.

Camille Fitts

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://ballotpedia.org/Jennifer_McClellan#2016_legislative_session

https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB732

https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?211+sum+SB1311

https://www.veanea.org/vea-names-aird-guy-mcclellan-legislators-of-the-year-others-earn-legislative-champion-awards/

