Opinion/Letter: McAuliffe statement being misconstrued

McAuliffe statement being misconstrued

Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has tried to stir up parents by quoting former governor and current candidate Terry McAuliffe, who during their debate said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Youngkin is even holding a rally titled “Parents Matter.”

Having been a public school teacher for 39 years, I know how much parents matter when it comes to educating their children. The support of caring parents who expect their children to perform to the best of their ability is an invaluable asset to the child as well as the teacher.

Teachers spend hours communicating with parents, often asking them for advice or support in dealing with a youngster. But never have I had parents tell me what to teach, just as I never told them how to raise their children. We each have our roles and need to respect them.

Public school teachers need a governor who will allow them to follow best practices in their profession. They need someone who recognizes their commitment to children. Good teachers don’t become teachers to be rich. They want what is best for their students. Supportive parents are one of the best tools in their kit.