Opinion/Letter: McAuliffe has history of supporting parents

I have read with interest the recent commentary on Terry McAuliffe’s statement on education (“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach”).

I would like to address Terry’s position as we pivot on the past to forge the future. I grew up with Terry in Syracuse, New York, and our families were close. Both of our fathers were officers in the Syracuse Democratic Party.

At a time when Syracuse was a very blue community, our fathers fought hard to keep Democratic city employees from losing their jobs because they had the “wrong” political sign on their lawns. We witnessed tough times as kids, watching politics form our lives.

Until two years ago, for nine years I served as a member of the board of education at the Penfield Central School District outside Rochester, New York. I witnessed expert teachers and administrators interacting with parents constantly, being frustrated only when parents did not show up to teacher-parent conferences.

Many people forget that the state dictates much of what kids need to learn.

The question I always asked at our Board of Education meetings was: How does this decision benefit the students and parents?