Opinion/Letter: Mayor pierces city's veneer of benevolence

The outraged responses to Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s online poetry about the experience of being a Black woman in Charlottesville (“Charlottesville mayor’s sexually graphic post draw’s national attention, mixed responses,” The Daily Progress, online March 25) show how difficult it is to pierce Charlottesville’s myth of “good intentions,” to use Mayor Walker’s words.

Charlottesville is a city in which many well-intentioned people perform their opposition to racism. Such people might say that they “listen to Black women,” until a Black woman makes them uncomfortable by pointing directly at the harm this community continues to enact.

Look at Titus Kaphar’s painting “Behind the Myth of Benevolence” (which has been displayed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington) and reconsider Mayor Walker’s words.

Why do so many people prioritize surface appearances over the actual pursuit of justice? Why is it that so many feel that Mayor Walker has now gone too far? Is it because she has pierced Charlottesville’s own myth of benevolence? Is it because Charlottesville continues to center on white comfort rather than dismantle white supremacy and its dangerous consequences?