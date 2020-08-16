Opinion/Letter: Mask-wearing doesn't unduly curb freedom

The First Amendment protects our freedom of speech, but it is unlawful to yell "fire" in a crowded theater. We can drive a car, but it is illegal to do so without wearing a seatbelt or while texting. The right to bear arms is protected by the Constitution, but we are not permitted to randomly shoot our fellow citizens.
Each of these exceptions to our freedom is in place to ensure the greater good. The wearing of masks during a pandemic is no different.
It is far past time to stop politicizing COVID, put away our petty self-interests and take the measures necessary to contain this virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands and don't congregate in large groups. It is that simple.
John Raymond
Albemarle County
