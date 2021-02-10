Opinion/Letter: Marijuana use can cause real problems

I read the letter to the editor describing problems with marijuana and its use (“Dangers of marijuana are being overlooked,” Jan. 29, The Daily Progress.

I find myself in complete agreement with its sentiments. I’ve seen firsthand the problems for those who use this substance.

The irony: We see so much information about using tobacco and its health risks, about vaping and its health risks. I believe legalizing marijuana is another health risk.

Perhaps the laws should be revised to make its use a lesser offense.

Personally, I feel that the problems with drugs in our culture are pretty much out of control. Why should we add more to the problem by making it alright to use marijuana — which, as the previous writer stated, can be a gateway to other drugs? It also can have long-term effects on a person’s mental functions.

If it has uses as a medical aid for some diseases, this should be confirmed as a necessity and the drug administered as such.

There should be full evaluation of these problems that will be caused if marijuana becomes legal.