Opinion/Letter: Marijuana clearly is addictive to youth

It is incomprehensible to me how so many state officials are making possession of marijuana legal at the same time a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, using survey data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is reporting cannabis addiction for children ages 12 to 17 at a rate of 10.7% (“Study reveals rates of addictions in teens,” The Daily Progress, March 30).

Also, for those who tried marijuana after reaching age 18-to-25, 6.4% of users become addicted.

And also, teens are more likely to become addicted to other drugs at a later age if they have used marijuana.

Don't state officials know that legalization just makes it easier for young children to acquire and use a drug? How irresponsible and uncaring are these elected officials acting, when they condemn a whole generation of future adults into the never-ending cycle of addiction?

It is now established that the higher concentration of THC in marijuana has resulted in higher addiction rates among 12- to 17-year-old children. One in 10 is now addicted. Isn't this startling information enough to cause responsible lawmakers to reverse their position and declare all marijuana use illegal?

Please wake up, America, and try to save our children from drug addiction.