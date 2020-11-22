Opinion/Letter: March was peaceful and patriotic, until...

March was peaceful and patriotic, until...

My wife and I attended the March for Trump in Washington on Nov. 14. Contrary to most of the media coverage we’ve seen and read, the event for us was characterized by an extraordinary outpouring of patriotism and love for country, all within the bounds of civil behavior. It was a beautiful and happy day, filled with humor and lively discussions between strangers as diverse as one could imagine. There were tens of thousands of us.

There were two foci: support for President Trump, and a call for a careful and broad review of this extraordinary election process and the tentative results, some of which appear illogical and possibly fraudulent.

Then in the evening, as people were heading home, some stopping for food and drink, groups of radicals verbally and physically attacked individuals determined by them to be Trump supporters. There were serious injuries. Language of the attackers was foul and barbaric.

In The Associated Press story on the event (The Daily Progress, Nov. 15, “Thousands rally behind Trump”), these groups are not identified, but are described merely as “counterdemonstrators” who “heckled the Trump supporters with chants of ‘You lost!’”