Opinion/Letter: Many spurn Trump

Many spurn Trump

An Irish poem describes a drunken man lying in the gutter with a pig. A lady passing by says, “You can tell a man who boozes by the company he chooses” — and the pig gets up and walks away.

Many prominent Republicans are deciding it is time to get out of the Trump gutter.

Several prominent Virginia Republicans have endorsed Joe Biden. Respected national Republican leaders such as Colin Powell, a retired four-star general and secretary of state; John Kasich, a former governor of Ohio and presidential candidate; and former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake from Arizona, among others, have indicated they will not support Donald Trump — and some of them will vote for Joe Biden. Additional former executive branch officials, members of Congress, and other Republican leaders have indicated that they will not support Trump’s re-election.

Virginians in the Charlottesville area have a special duty to vote for Joe Biden, who has said he would not be running if it weren’t for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville in 2017 and Trump’s response to it. As Joe Biden has said, “Our silence is complicity.”