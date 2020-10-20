Opinion/Letter: Many safety protocols protect voters at polls

Some weeks back I received a mailing, unsolicited, from the Center for Voter Information claiming that "the Virginia Department of Elections encourages everyone to use an absentee ballot and that the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your whole community during this time is to vote by mail."

These two proclamations are overstated at best. (To be accurate, the department simply describes absentee voting as a “healthy option.”)

I have seen news articles highlighting early voting, which mimics voting at the polls, and absentee voting — but very little information about the efficacy and safety when voting at the polls on Nov. 3.

I worked a primary election on May 19 in Waynesboro and one in Albemarle County on June 23 because it was abundantly clear to me that local election officials had developed and implemented a robust COVID-19 risk-mitigation plan that would protect both voters and election volunteers.

I was chief election officer at one of the Albemarle County precincts, and 14 days after the election I personally checked with all of the volunteers who worked with me, confirming that no worker became ill.