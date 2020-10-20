Opinion/Letter: Many safety protocols protect voters at polls

Some weeks back I received a mailing, unsolicited, from the Center for Voter Information claiming that "the Virginia Department of Elections encourages everyone to use an absentee ballot and that the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your whole community during this time is to vote by mail."
These two proclamations are overstated at best. (To be accurate, the department simply describes absentee voting as a “healthy option.”)
I have seen news articles highlighting early voting, which mimics voting at the polls, and absentee voting — but very little information about the efficacy and safety when voting at the polls on Nov. 3.
I worked a primary election on May 19 in Waynesboro and one in Albemarle County on June 23 because it was abundantly clear to me that local election officials had developed and implemented a robust COVID-19 risk-mitigation plan that would protect both voters and election volunteers.
I was chief election officer at one of the Albemarle County precincts, and 14 days after the election I personally checked with all of the volunteers who worked with me, confirming that no worker became ill.
It is also worth highlighting that the mitigation plan included the belief that voters would wear face coverings (which they did); that social distancing would be enforced; that election officials would wear gloves, masks/face shields as appropriate; that Plexiglass shields would be positioned at the voter check-in station and the ballot table; that throw-away pens would be available, and that sanitizing tables would be positioned at both the entrance and exit of the polling location.
I am totally confident that these same safeguards, if not more, will be implemented at the polls on Nov. 3.
Voting in person on Nov. 3 should be viewed as a safe option, along with early voting and absentee ballot.
In a September Wall Street Journal article, noted columnist Peggy Noonan said, in part, that "...if you are not sick or especially vulnerable to illness, and if you haven't already voted early, sent in your ballot or requested a ballot, you should try hard to vote in person." Seems like sage advice to me.
Mario F. Montero Jr.
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.healthyvoting.org/virginia/
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!