Opinion/Letter: Many in military accept the need for free debate

Many in military accept the need for free debate

In late summer of 1965, a Marine Corps Huey dropped me off at the Special Forces camp in the Vietnamese highlands, where I was to serve for the next nine months.

Although U.S. military had been in country for at least five years at that point, neither the war itself nor the opposition at home had begun to heat up. That calm would soon end as major battles were fought in the fall and coming spring, and Americans took to the streets to protest the war.

Mail, which had to be flown in because of the Viet Cong presence between us and the coast, was infrequent but always welcome. As the months passed, the weekly magazines (our only regular source of news) began increasingly to highlight the anti-war protests — protests that echoed some of the concerns that we at that isolated base camp also had.

As I recall, there was debate about the purpose of the protests, but mostly focused on the long-haired hippies who did not want to be drafted. Our general view was that such free debate, after all, was why we were in Vietnam.

Now, I do not claim to speak for all veterans, nor should anyone else. Yet it is fair to assume that many of us understand that what we served to defend was freedom, and a country that stood for justice.