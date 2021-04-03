Opinion/Letter: Many helpers mobilize for vaccination sites

For those who haven’t yet experienced firsthand the enormous, effective, historic COVID-19 vaccination effort that is currently proceeding, it is vital to share the upside of this process as we struggle together to overcome a public health challenge that often feels dark and overwhelming.
In communities all over this state and nation, there have been very large and dedicated teams of local volunteers mobilized to vaccinate as many members of the population as possible, with as much urgency as possible.
Among those are two that this writer has experienced up close: the Richmond-Henrico and Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps, coordinated by the local districts of the Virginia Department of Health, and the University of Virginia COVID-19 vaccination project held at the former Big Lots store site in Charlottesville.
These are but two of many thousands of gigantic efforts across the country, staffed mostly by well-vetted volunteers who are serving in beautifully organized mass clinics, mobilized to roll out the vaccines that are our best hope of stopping the virus.
In the case of the UVa clinics, there are also third-year students from the School of Nursing choosing to participate in giving vaccines as part of their course of study in community and public health nursing. These future health-care professionals will be shaped by their memorable experiences in this impressive effort.
The late beloved children’s television personality and educator Fred Rogers shared these comforting words: "When I was a boy and I saw scary things in the news, my mother would say, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”
This huge volunteer force, made up of dedicated and determined helpers working so hard for the public good and for the health of all of us, deserves our gratitude and awe. Millions of Americans have already benefited from their efforts.
When you have your turn to receive your shot, please look for the helpers and remember that a very large number of dedicated volunteers probably made your vaccination possible.
Patricia Leonard Higgins
Hanover County
Patricia Leonard Higgins is a clinical instructor at the University of Virginia School of Nursing and a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer since 2002.
