Opinion/Letter: Many helpers mobilize for vaccination sites

For those who haven’t yet experienced firsthand the enormous, effective, historic COVID-19 vaccination effort that is currently proceeding, it is vital to share the upside of this process as we struggle together to overcome a public health challenge that often feels dark and overwhelming.

In communities all over this state and nation, there have been very large and dedicated teams of local volunteers mobilized to vaccinate as many members of the population as possible, with as much urgency as possible.

Among those are two that this writer has experienced up close: the Richmond-Henrico and Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps, coordinated by the local districts of the Virginia Department of Health, and the University of Virginia COVID-19 vaccination project held at the former Big Lots store site in Charlottesville.

These are but two of many thousands of gigantic efforts across the country, staffed mostly by well-vetted volunteers who are serving in beautifully organized mass clinics, mobilized to roll out the vaccines that are our best hope of stopping the virus.