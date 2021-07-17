Opinion/Letter: Many helped make book sale a success

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library held a successful book sale the weekend of July 9-11 in Albemarle Square Shopping Center. On behalf of the Board of the Friends, I would like to thank the numerous people and organizations that contributed to the success of this sale.

The three-day sale took in $37,299 from over 1,700 customers. This was our first sale since November 2019, and obviously the community was ready to buy books and generate funds to support programming and services at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

First, we need to recognize the dozens of volunteers who helped with the set-up and operation of the sale. With two employees, the Friends is truly a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization.

Thanks are also due to the following: Albemarle Shopping Center for the large storefront we used, the former Northside Library space; RMC Security for ensuring the safety of our volunteers and customers; Blue Ridge Services and W.E. Brown for their work getting the utilities functional again; and, Merry Maids for helping the Friends put on our best face for the sale. Thank you also to the many local media outlets, including The Daily Progress, for publicizing this event.